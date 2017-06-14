KMST 88.5 Rolla, 96.3 Lebanon

The programming follows the St. Louis Public Radio schedule. See our full list of programs.
Bluegrass for a Saturday Night aired its final show on August 26 after longtime-host Wayne Bledsoe announced his retirement.
We offer a wide variety of music programming via different audio streams. Learn more about our 24-hour music channels:
Occasionally the station will hold events in Rolla. As information becomes available, we will post those events to our events page.
Missouri S & T’s financial situation is extremely challenging in light of significant budget reductions. From the University’s perspective, transferring management responsibility to St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU takes advantage of the unique strengths of the university system, UMSL, and — very importantly — preserves public radio broadcasting for the listeners in Rolla and mid-Missouri.
KMST will still exist as part of the St. Louis Public Radio network. Its dial position will remain 88.5-FM Rolla and 96.3-FM Lebanon.
KMST listeners will continue to offer signature public radio programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, 1A, The Moth Radio Hour and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!. In addition, they will now be able to hear other signature public radio programs such as Science Friday, The Takeaway, Fresh Air, The World and BBC World Service.One exception to St. Louis Public Radio’s current schedule will involve the retention of KMST program Bluegrass for a Saturday Night with host Wayne Bledsoe (for broadcast in Rolla, Lebanon, and the surrounding communities).
Membership dollars raised by St. Louis Public Radio will be used to pay for public radio programming that currently airs on the station and will air on KMST moving forward.
St. Louis Public Radio will be involved in community events in Rolla and mid-Missouri through a combination of sponsorships and personal appearances by staff members.
St. Louis Public Radio will report on the news and issues affecting Rolla and throughout mid-Missouri.
14 June 2017—Expanding on the success of St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU and Quincy Public Radio | WQUB 90.3, the University of Missouri–St. Louis will assume the operational and programming duties of Missouri S&T’s public radio station KMST 88.5 FM in Rolla, Missouri effective July 1, 2017.
KMST will now be a part of the St. Louis Public Radio network joining 90.7 KWMU and 90.3 WQUB. Under the umbrella of St. Louis Public Radio, KMST will now broadcast St. Louis Public Radio’s current program schedule. KMST listeners will not only be able to continue enjoying signature public radio programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, 1A, The Moth Radio Hour and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, but they will now be able to also hear other signature public radio programs such as Science Friday, The Takeaway, Fresh Air, The World and BBC World Service.
Public radio is a vitally important asset to the many communities it serves, so it is important to us to ensure that KMST will continue serving the Rolla area. As part of the change, KMST listeners will now have access to expanded statewide news coverage and regular reports from St. Louis Public Radio statehouse reporter Marshall Griffin.Additionally, St. Louis Public Radio pledges to continue supporting civic events and cultural programs in the Rolla area. It is our goal for St. Louis Public Radio to remain an important part of the cultural fabric of the Rolla community. Through various partnerships, sponsorships and long-lasting relationships.